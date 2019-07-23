Home States Karnataka

Search for biological mother leads German woman to Raichur

In her quest to trace her long lost biological mother, a German national has been travelling across Karnataka for a decade.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Search for biological mother leads German woman to Raichur

Mariya Chaya Schupp

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: In her quest to trace her long lost biological mother, a German national has been travelling across Karnataka for a decade. The fact that her foster parents adopted her illegally in 1981 has made her search difficult, as some official records have reportedly vanished, affecting the lady’s efforts to find out where she had been taken from, by her adoptive parents.

Mariya Chaya Schupp, a teacher by profession, was adopted when she was a four-year-old from a shelter called Nirmala Social Welfare (NSW) in Ullal in Mangaluru. Mariya learnt this from her foster mother Ingrid Schupp. “My foster mother, Ingrid, told me that I was an abandoned street kid from India. This led me to my search.”

Mariya, who has been searching for her mother for a decade, has now landed at Raichur based on information that her mother Girija Ganiga moved to Raichur from Mangaluru. “In the initial days, when I began the search, I was not even aware of her name. However, in Ullal, after I started searching, some neighbours revealed that her name is Girija Ganiga and she has relocated, probably to Raichur,” Mariya said. Now she has contacted the media and activists in Raichur seeking their help to find Girija.

Mariya squarely alleged that her adoption was illegal. Her foster mother adopted her through an adoption agency named Pro-Infant Adoption. However, this agency is currently facing a ban in Germany, according to her. The shelter, which Ingrid contacted through the agency flouted certain norms, Mariya alleged.
An advocate from Mangaluru, Dinesh Hegde Ulepady, who assisted her, said that during Mariya’s adiption, NSW went to Madurai district court and not the Mangaluru court as mandated by law.  “The consultation at Madurai court raised eyebrows and the shelter home failed to comply with the norms,” he alleged.  

Mariya further said that in 2006, she moved the Karnataka High Court when NSW declined to handover the adoption documents and details of her biological mother. Following this, the HC ordered Ullal police station to investigate the case and transferred the case to JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) III. However, the Ullal police said to the court that the documents were damaged due to heavy rains.

Mariya said that she has faint memories of her biological mother and has a photo of her. “I will relentlessly work towards finding her. My love for her will not fade. As I intensify my search, my love for her simply increases. I will search in every every nook of Raichur for her. I desperately want to meet her.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German woman biological mother Raichur
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp