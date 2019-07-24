Home States Karnataka

BJP's 'brazen horse-trading' and 'misuse of power' in Karnataka for all to see: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said that the political crisis has been an open show of political immorality and money power by the BJP.

Published: 24th July 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that "brazen horse-trading" and "misuse of power" by the BJP has led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

The government in Karnataka collapsed Tuesday night after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly, ending his 14-month-long turbulent tenure.

The turmoil in Karnataka reached the climax after dramatic twists and turns that saw the MLAs of rival camps being corralled in resorts and hotels, allegations of bribery, rebel lawmakers knocking the doors of the Supreme Court to decide on the issues of the whip, floor test and governor's intervention.

Sixteen MLAs - 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) - had resigned, while Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh had withdrawn their support to the coalition government, pushing it to the precipice.

One Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted from his decision to resign, saying he would support the government. The BJP has however maintained that the exit of a "corrupt, illegitimate" coalition dispensation is good news for the people of the state.

