Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar was part of the problem 

In the past 14 months, senior Congressman and Minister D K Shivakumar emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the party, as also the coalition government.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

DKS, D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the past 14 months, senior Congressman and Minister DK Shivakumar emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the party, as also the coalition government. The Vokkaliga leader, who built his political career fighting the JDS, particularly the Deve Gowda family, had gone on to become H D Kumaraswamy’s Man Friday after the government was formed, always willing to take on the responsibility to save it.

He landed up at rebel Congress Minister M T B Nagaraj’s residence in Bengaluru to convince him against strengthening the rebels, and even made futile attempts to reach out to rebels staying in a Mumbai hotel. That, however, did not save the government. His loyalists may call him the “troubleshooter”, but some even in his party accuse him of being part of the problem itself.

The rebellion first started from Belagavi, and Shivakumar’s interference in matters of the district was one of the reasons for it. But the Congress leader had helped the party win the LS bypoll in Ballari in 2018 as also the Kundagol Assembly by-election in 2019. According to party insiders, he was positioning himself as a strong Vokkaliga leader in the Congress, and trying to expand his persona across the state.

The collapse of the coalition is expected to be a setback for the Congress leader who is facing a number of I-T cases. Although among the frontrunners for the KPCC president’s post, Shivakumar will now face competition from other Vokkaliga leaders, including Krishna Byre Gowda, who led from the front during the confidence motion 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar congress Karnataka Karnataka Crisis coalition government BJP JDS-Congress
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp