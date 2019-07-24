Home States Karnataka

HD Revanna perhaps the biggest loser 

He tried hard to save his brother’s government from collapsing. From walking barefoot for the past few days to carrying lemons to ward off ‘evil’, in the end, nothing seemed to help. 

Published: 24th July 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:28 AM

Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna

Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna. (EPS | Sudhakar Jain)

By Express News Service

As the trust vote debate progressed through the day on Tuesday, the usually hopeful Revanna looked like he had given up hope. Known across political circles as the ‘defacto CM’, taking many decisions on behalf of his younger brother, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, one could perhaps say Revanna is the biggest loser of all. 

It was no secret that Revanna’s power extended far beyond the boundaries of his Public Works Department as well as his favourite Karnataka Milk Federation. The pious elder brother, however, was also the target of several disgruntled MLAs for his iron fisted handling of his ministry as well as his influence which extended far beyond into other departments. From deciding auspicious dates for the Government to ruling on portfolio allocations, Revanna has been accused of running an alternative CM’s office. 

His entire 13-month term as minister was marked by temple visits, which he visited in the morning, afternoon and evenings. Revanna had once remarked, “My star sign is Swathi, no one can touch me.” But on Tuesday, it seems his stars failed to support him. As a new government takes over, Revanna, who was the decision maker in Hassan District will find his `great powers,’ curtailed. Revanna enjoys a great equation with CLP leader Siddaramaiah but how much will that help him, one wonders.

