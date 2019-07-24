Karnataka politicians draw ire from all quarters

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Karnataka’s politicians were busy slugging it out at Vidhana Soudha for the past six days, netizens took to social media to mock the government and the state of affairs in the state.

People used various social media platforms to give suggestions and to slam politicians for prolonged political drama. Almost every social media platform, including WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest, became a weapon for citizens to express their opinion.

One person said on radio, “Karnataka’s political crisis was a result of poor voter turnout during elections. Just like people enjoyed their long weekends at holiday destinations and did not vote, the few elected representatives are now enjoying on tax payer’s money on weekends leaving the administration to suffer”

Twitter user, Santosh Vishwamithra tweeted, “This person @hd-kumaraswamy will not leave the chair till this happens. Really worst CM ever. 18 days we are seeing this person in resort only.” [sic]

‘Ashamed to vote for these politicians’

The political drama in the state has disappointed many, leaving them wondering whether they should ever vote for these kind of politicians again.

K Muralidharan from Pai Layout Resident Welfare Association said, “We should be ashamed for casting votes to elect these politicians. Now, in another two weeks, we will have one more showdown.”

Hemanth R S, an LLB student, said, “The state government has become the worst government now and has shown an example to the entire country of how governance should not be done.”

Seema Saddikha, founder of Namma Mithra NGO, said, “Politicians should have some ethics and morals. How can they jump from one party to another? What is the guarantee that the MLAs who switched sides will be loyal to this party. According to Anti Defection Act, they can’t change political parties, but this wasn’t considered.”

Srinivas Alavilli, co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru, said, “What BJP has done to bring down the government is deplorable, but Congress-JDS did not exactly earn our trust in the last 14 months.”

Vinay K Sreenivasa, advocate, said, “Congress-JDS should introspect the amount of debate and energy that went into saving power. Had they put it in running the government, we would have been better off. People have lost faith in all the parties now.”

