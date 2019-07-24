Home States Karnataka

KC Venugopal, the failed pacifier amid turmoil

First, the coalition partner, then his own partymen refused to let bickering die down. Then came the rebellion that cost the coalition dear, and things rapidly ran out of Venugopal’s control.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal

KC Venugopal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE collapse  of the coalition government will cause damage to many, and one of the worst-hit by the Congress-JDS alliance failure is bound to be AICC General Secretary and state in-charge 
KC Venugopal. 

The man credited with turning the Karnataka Congress organisation around after Digvijaya Singh’s exit, has seen one low after another during the coalition’s tenure. Venugopal, who was handed charge of Karnataka in April 2017, is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi. He may have fixed organisation issues and brought internal stability to the state Congress, but began losing the position of a formidable alliance party leader with the JDS during negotiations of the Lok Sabha polls. With H D Deve Gowda refusing to hold talks with anyone except Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal’s position as a strategist took a beating. Infighting in the Congress that was brought under control by Venugopal, ironically remerged stronger under his very watch. AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s sudden resignation after the Lok Sabha poll debacle only added to Venugopal’s woes. 

First, the coalition partner, then his own partymen refused to let bickering die down. Then came the rebellion that cost the coalition dear, and things rapidly ran out of Venugopal’s control. Digvijay Singh was replaced as in-charge after his failure to stitch up a government in Goa. While the Congress is unlikely to take similar action against Venugopal, the crisis has definitely taken a toll on his stature and standing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress-JDS KC Venugopal Karnataka Karnataka Crisis AICC general secretary
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp