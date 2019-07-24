Political undercurrents in Belagavi led to fall of Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi region always played a crucial role in state politics as there have been many instances in the past when political parties depended on leaders of Belagavi to form governments.

The region which has produced several political heavyweights is responsible for the fall of the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday. A non-stop rebel activity of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is mainly responsible for the collapse of the coalition government.

Several leaders from Belagavi have reacted sharply to the prevailing political development that led to the miserable end of the coalition government formed by the Congress and the JDS.

Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore said the coalition government was never stable ever since it came to power.

"The coalition government was like a forced marriage between the two (parties). Both were having different ideologies, principles and ideas. It was impossible for both of them to come together to run a government effectively. For the last 14 months, the government headed by Kumaraswamy did nothing and leaders of the coalition were indulged in the unending quarrels and rifts all the time. Even as drought rocked many areas of the state, the government's focus was on things that never mattered. For the pathetic governance, the coalition government had lost people's respect,'' said Kore.

Vinay Navalgatti, Congress district president, said the BJP took the "illegal way'' to come to power in the state. As an opposition party, the BJP failed miserably to act as a strong opposition in the state.

"The BJP was hungry for power and never raised its voice for the people when it was in the opposition for the last 14 months. Throughout the past some months, the BJP always involved in making the government unstable. The coalition government has given good governance in its period. Congress is a 130-year-old party and will continue to strengthen its roots. The party high command will take a decision on whether to initiate action against the rebel MLAs or not,'' he said.

JDS leader Shivangouda Patil said D K Shivakumar who calls himself a 'trouble-shooter' is the one who created all the trouble for the coalition government.

"H D Kumaraswamy lost his position and the government by making D K Shivakumar his friend. Shivakumar's needless intervention in Belagavi politics forced Ramesh Jarkiholi to turn rebel putting the government in problems. He is the man behind damaging the coalition government,'' he alleged.

Chaitanya Kulkarni, president, CREDAI, Karnataka, said, "The government formed was a marriage of convenience without any proper goals and focus towards a good administration of the state. The government never performed to the expectations of the people and was always unstable from the beginning. I hope the new government will focus towards the development of the state and gives a good administration."

Dilip Premraj Chindak, managing director, Vega Auto Accessories Private Limited, Belagavi, said the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is a good change which is expected to bring positive development in the state.

Internal clashes between the Congress and the JDS had kept developmental works aside for the past one and half years.

Both the parties, which were running the government, had no coordination due to which people of Karnataka were suffering, he said.

Now, when the BJP is in power both at the Centre as well as in the state, people of Karnataka can expect some positive changes.

Funds reserved for the developmental works in the state, as well as funds provided by the Centre are now expected to be utilised properly.