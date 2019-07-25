Will Shettar get big role in new BJP govt? Names begin to float

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With the state BJP leadership ready to stake claim to form the government, speculation is rife over the role of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in the new dispensation, under BS Yeddyurappa.

As Shettar and Yeddyurappa belong to the influential Lingayat community, the latter has always considered Shettar his political competitor. It was due to this that Shettar was denied a ministerial berth in Yeddyurappa’s cabinet in 2008, and had to make do with the Speaker’s post to keep him from active politics.

In 2009, Shettar was inducted into the ministry under strange circumstances. Over 50 BJP MLAs had revolted under the leadership of the Reddy brothers and were camping at a hotel in Hyderabad, threatening the existence of the government. Absorbing Shettar into the ministry was one among their demands. But after three years, Shettar became the chief minister, though for just a few months.

Political observers say that though Shettar was never a threat to Yeddyurappa in the party, the latter always presumed otherwise.

A senior BJP leader said that decision-makers in the party are in a piquant situation on who will be accommodated in the cabinet, especially with the rebels to be accommodated too.

While Shettar’s followers are expecting him to get a plum portfolio, their leader is not expecting anything now. Shettar told TNIE that his priority was to form the government and ensure that it wins the confidence vote.

Guessing game in Mysuru

Saffron party legislators in Mysuru region are playing a guessing game: Who will make it to the Yeddyurappa cabinet? Four names are doing the rounds -- former minister S A Ramdas, Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan, Chamaraja MLA L Nagendra and Gundlupet legislator CS Niranjan Kumar.

There is also talk that one of the fence-sitting legislators who is holed up in Mumbai, may return to make it to the cabinet.

If sources privy to the developments are to be believed, the name of three-time MLA Ramdas is in the forefront, while that of Harshavardhan, a Dalit and son-in-law of sitting party MP V Sreenivasa Prasad, has also gained traction.

Niranjan Kumar, who finally made it to the assembly in his fourth attempt, may be considered to head a board or corporation.

Coastal MLAs lobby hard

BJP legislators from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are said to be lobbying hard with the party bosses to get ministerial posts. The legislators were expected to rush to their constituencies after Tuesday’s trust vote, especially as the region is affected by heavy rain and a dengue outbreak has killed five people so far. But none of the BJP legislators showed up on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the saffron party will have a tough task picking its ministers from the region, given that Billavas, Bunts, Mogaveeras, Brahmins and GSBs form its major votebank, and giving representation to all communities will be difficult.

MLC Kota Srinivasa Poojary (Billava), five-time Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty (Bunt) and five-time Sullia MLA S Angara (SC) are said to be the frontrunners. Two-time Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, Kaup MLA Lalji Mendon, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and others also have thrown their hats into the ring and are lobbying with their political masters and godfathers, it is reliably learnt.