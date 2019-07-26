Home States Karnataka

Forums oppose widening of road to 260-ft NH in Kodagu district

Social and pro-environment groups said the hilly district of Kodagu does not need rail connectivity or wider highways.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Social and pro-environment groups said the hilly district of Kodagu does not need rail connectivity or wider highways. A national highway project, which envisages the widening of the existing road in the district, has created “fear among locals”.

Over 25 groups which attended a conference at Gonikoppal felt that a 50-ft wide highway is convenient and there is no need for a four-lane road. The meet was organised by Kodagu Maraka Yojane Virodhi Samithi.

“Kodagu is being used to promote tourism and help neighbouring Kerala. Kodagu does not have to adjust itself to develop tourism, but changes have to be made in tourism promotion to suit the district,” said Samithi president Rajeev Bopaiah, adding that the National Highways Authority of India has taken a decision to widen the road to 260 feet, and issued notices to acquire lands from the people. 

“Residents of Ammathi, Gonikoppal, Ponnampet, Srimangala and Kutta have been issued notices by NHAI for acquiring land for road widening. This will affect the livelihood of villagers. Also, this project will worsen the already vulnerable landscape of Kodagu,” he said, adding that instead of a 260-ft wide road, the existing road could be widened up to 50 feet. 

The meeting requested the residents of Kodagu to fight for their land. 
He said Kerala has submitted a memorandum to NHAI, with over 60 signatures demanding construction of a highway through Kodagu. “However, no road in Kerala is 260 feet wide,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
national highway project NHAI
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp