Forums oppose widening of road to 260-ft NH in Kodagu district

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Social and pro-environment groups said the hilly district of Kodagu does not need rail connectivity or wider highways. A national highway project, which envisages the widening of the existing road in the district, has created “fear among locals”.

Over 25 groups which attended a conference at Gonikoppal felt that a 50-ft wide highway is convenient and there is no need for a four-lane road. The meet was organised by Kodagu Maraka Yojane Virodhi Samithi.

“Kodagu is being used to promote tourism and help neighbouring Kerala. Kodagu does not have to adjust itself to develop tourism, but changes have to be made in tourism promotion to suit the district,” said Samithi president Rajeev Bopaiah, adding that the National Highways Authority of India has taken a decision to widen the road to 260 feet, and issued notices to acquire lands from the people.



“Residents of Ammathi, Gonikoppal, Ponnampet, Srimangala and Kutta have been issued notices by NHAI for acquiring land for road widening. This will affect the livelihood of villagers. Also, this project will worsen the already vulnerable landscape of Kodagu,” he said, adding that instead of a 260-ft wide road, the existing road could be widened up to 50 feet.

The meeting requested the residents of Kodagu to fight for their land.

He said Kerala has submitted a memorandum to NHAI, with over 60 signatures demanding construction of a highway through Kodagu. “However, no road in Kerala is 260 feet wide,” he added.