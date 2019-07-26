'Yediyurappa' over 'Yeddyurappa' as Karnataka's new CM wants no fault in his stars 

By Online Desk

Ahead of taking charge as Karnataka's new chief minister on Friday at 6 pm, BS 'Yediyurappa' has gone back to the old spelling of his name.

In a letter addressed to the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala to request permission for the swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Yeddyurappa signed his name as 'Yediyurappa'.

A little background:

In 2007, the BJP leader had changed his name to BS Yeddyurappa, apparently heeding the advice of an astrologer.

He has, however, changed the spelling again amid the political crisis in Karnataka as the Congress and JD(S) fought to save their coalition.

So why the name change now?

After the dramatic trust vote on July 22 that witnessed the fall of Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) alliance government, Yediyurappa, who has already crossed 75 years of age, hopes that this 'auspicious'

name change will enable him to hold his seat safely till 2023, given that the BJP high command has unofficially prescribed that senior leaders must step down, paving the way for younger leaders to take charge.

Only time will tell.