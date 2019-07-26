Home States Karnataka

'Yediyurappa' over 'Yeddyurappa' as Karnataka's new CM wants no fault in his stars 

In a letter addressed to the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala to request permission for the swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Yeddyuruppa signed his name as 'Yediyurappa'. 

Published: 26th July 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP president Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP president Yeddyurappa (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Online Desk

Ahead of taking charge as Karnataka's new chief minister on Friday at 6 pm, BS 'Yediyurappa' has gone back to the old spelling of his name.

ALSO READ: BS Yediyurappa sworn in as Karnataka CM for fourth time

A little background:

In 2007, the BJP leader had changed his name to BS Yeddyurappa, apparently heeding the advice of an astrologer. 

He has, however, changed the spelling again amid the political crisis in Karnataka as the Congress and JD(S) fought to save their coalition.

So why the name change now?

After the dramatic trust vote on July 22 that witnessed the fall of Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) alliance government, Yediyurappa, who has already crossed 75 years of age, hopes that this 'auspicious'
name change will enable him to hold his seat safely till 2023, given that the BJP high command has unofficially prescribed that senior leaders must step down, paving the way for younger leaders to take charge. 

Only time will tell.

TAGS
Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa BS Yediyurappa Karnataka CM oath taking ceremony Karnataka BJP Karnataka oath taking ceremony
