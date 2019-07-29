Tiger census: Despite gaining over 100 tigers since 2014, Karnataka slips to second position

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka slipped to the second position in tiger numbers, closing behind India's new Tiger State - Madhya Pradesh in the new tiger census which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

While India's tiger count now stands at 2,967, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have 524 and 526 tigers respectively. As per the new figures, Karnataka gained 112 tigers since the last census conducted in 2014.

The Karnataka Forest Department credited the increase in numbers of tigers to its 'Frontline' staff. Karnataka PCCF Punati Shridhar told TNIE that the state has registered a 29 per cent increase in tiger numbers with an annual growth rate of 7.5 per cent.

"The highest population is in Bandipur Nagarhole and BRT Tiger Reserves. We are analysing where have we gained the new tigers. Areas including MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary have been recording good tiger numbers and one of these patched will be declared as the sixth tiger reserve of Karnataka," he said.

"Road ahead is to be more cautious while taking up developmental projects in wildlife areas and also get more area under protected cover," he added.