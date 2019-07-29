Home States Karnataka

Tiger census: Despite gaining over 100 tigers since 2014, Karnataka slips to second position

As per the new figures, Karnataka gained 112 tigers since the last census conducted in 2014.

Published: 29th July 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

For representational purposes. (Photo| EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka slipped to the second position in tiger numbers, closing behind India's new Tiger State - Madhya Pradesh in the new tiger census which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

While India's tiger count now stands at 2,967, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have 524 and 526 tigers respectively. As per the new figures, Karnataka gained 112 tigers since the last census conducted in 2014.

The Karnataka Forest Department credited the increase in numbers of tigers to its 'Frontline' staff. Karnataka PCCF Punati Shridhar told TNIE that the state has registered a 29 per cent increase in tiger numbers with an annual growth rate of 7.5 per cent.

"The highest population is in Bandipur Nagarhole and BRT Tiger Reserves. We are analysing where have we gained the new tigers. Areas including MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary have been recording good tiger numbers and one of these patched will be declared as the sixth tiger reserve of Karnataka," he said.

"Road ahead is to be more cautious while taking up developmental projects in wildlife areas and also get more area under protected cover," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tiger census international tiger day
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp