Home States Karnataka

Water from dams, not skies in north Karnataka

This is not due to a good monsoon, as experts quickly point out, but only due to the release of water from dams in neighbouring Maharashtra to the Krishna river. 

Published: 29th July 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from a sluice gate of Upper Kolab Dam

Image used for representational purpose.

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that North Karnataka, suffering from a long spell of drought that wreaked havoc across several districts, now has a much-needed respite. However, this is not due to a good monsoon, as experts quickly point out, but only due to the release of water from dams in neighbouring Maharashtra to the Krishna river. 

The delayed arrival of monsoon did bring smiles to farmers’ faces but the scanty rains that followed weren’t even sufficient for authorities to stop drinking water supply through tankers to a large section of areas in Belagavi district. Ironically, at the same time, several other areas of Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi region, located along the banks of the Krishna river are facing the threat of floods due to the abrupt release of water from the neighbouring state. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Arun Yalagudri, Executive Engineer of Hippargi Barrage, pointed out that only if Maharashtra releases water from Koyna to the Krishna river, water at all sources would be available in plenty. 

And this is an agreement the state has been trying to clinch for long. Since March 3 the government made repeated appeals to the neighbouring state for water but in vain.

“The Maharashtra government is insisting Karnataka to sign a water-sharing agreement assuring to release 4 tmcft of water in return for the same amount of water which Maharashtra would release,’’ said MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath, who was part of BJP’s delegation. Maharashtra finally decided in June not to release water to Karnataka from Koyna until the agreement is signed between both sides, a deal that could provide a permanent solution. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
north Karnataka water crisis Belagavi region Koyna Krishna river
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp