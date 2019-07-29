Water from dams, not skies in north Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that North Karnataka, suffering from a long spell of drought that wreaked havoc across several districts, now has a much-needed respite. However, this is not due to a good monsoon, as experts quickly point out, but only due to the release of water from dams in neighbouring Maharashtra to the Krishna river.

The delayed arrival of monsoon did bring smiles to farmers’ faces but the scanty rains that followed weren’t even sufficient for authorities to stop drinking water supply through tankers to a large section of areas in Belagavi district. Ironically, at the same time, several other areas of Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi region, located along the banks of the Krishna river are facing the threat of floods due to the abrupt release of water from the neighbouring state.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Arun Yalagudri, Executive Engineer of Hippargi Barrage, pointed out that only if Maharashtra releases water from Koyna to the Krishna river, water at all sources would be available in plenty.

And this is an agreement the state has been trying to clinch for long. Since March 3 the government made repeated appeals to the neighbouring state for water but in vain.

“The Maharashtra government is insisting Karnataka to sign a water-sharing agreement assuring to release 4 tmcft of water in return for the same amount of water which Maharashtra would release,’’ said MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath, who was part of BJP’s delegation. Maharashtra finally decided in June not to release water to Karnataka from Koyna until the agreement is signed between both sides, a deal that could provide a permanent solution.

