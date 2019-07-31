Home States Karnataka

A lot can happen over coffee: It all started as a cyber cafe in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the first Cafe Coffee Day shop to open was at Brigade Road.

Published: 31st July 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

The first Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Bengaluru was opened on Brigade Road in 1996. The cafe is now shut, making way for a garment shop | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Bengaluru, the first Cafe Coffee Day shop to open was at Brigade Road. It was launched 23 years ago and is now shut, making way for a garment shop. The outlet was closed for a couple of months and renovation is underway for the new shop. 

ALSO READ | Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha a victim of nationwide debt crisis

According to Suhail Yusuf, Secretary, Brigades’ Shops and Establishments, the shop opened in 1996 and would offer coffee at Rs 30 or Rs 40 at the time. “A lot of foreign nationals would visit as it was different from other shops,” he said. 

It was also around the time that the IT sector entered the city. “The concept was different. It was like a cyber cafe where people could browse the internet by paying extra. Young people would flock to the place as it was the only one offering 12 computers in those days,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cafe Coffee Day bengaluru VG Siddhartha
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp