Home States Karnataka

Karnataka leaders condole CCD founder Siddhartha's death, Siddaramaiah calls for fair probe

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed shock and paid heartfelt condolences on his death.

Published: 31st July 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

The body of VG Siddhartha was found on Wednesday morning on the banks of Netravati river

The body of VG Siddhartha was found on Wednesday morning on the banks of Netravati river (Photo| Rajesh Shetty/ EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: After the body of CCD founder VG Siddhartha was found on Wednesday morning on the banks of Netravati river, condolences started pouring in from political leaders across party lines.

Siddhartha was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed shock and paid heartfelt condolences on his death. "My heart goes with the bereaved family and may God rest his soul in peace," said BS Yediyurappa in a message.

Praising Siddhartha's contribution to Karnataka and India through his entrepreneurship, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Very sad to know about the unfortunate death of Shri. VG Siddhartha. His contribution to Karnataka & India through his entrepreneurship shall be an example & always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Shri. SM Krishna and family members & well-wishers of Siddhartha". The Congress leader also called for a fair and impartial investigation into the death terming it as "mysterious".

READ| Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha's last letter: I failed as entrepreneur, faced harassment from I-T

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress alleged that he was harassed by Income Tax officials. 

Following a massive search operation involving multiple agencies, the body of missing CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

"Shocked by the heart-wrenching news of suicide by CCD founder #VGSiddhartha. It is very unfortunate and depressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the aggrieved family members. Om Shanti!" tweeted P Muralidhar Rao, National General-Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and went missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru. Siddhartha was spotted last Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore, Sandeep Patil said.

A massive search operation involving multiple teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF was being carried out since Tuesday to locate Siddhartha. Police had also deployed the dog squads and inflatable boats in the search operation and roped in local fishermen to search the river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SM Krishna VG Siddhartha Yediyurappa CCD owner Cafe Coffee Day
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp