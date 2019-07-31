Home States Karnataka

Police detain Siddhartha's car driver, probe foul play angle too  

Official sources told TNIE that they are investigating every possible angle.

Published: 31st July 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

The car in which Siddhartha was travelling

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: VG Siddhartha, the founder of  Cafe Coffee Day, went missing late Monday evening from the bridge on the Netravathi in Kotepura in Dakshina Kannada district, after he asked his driver Basavaraj Patil to head towards Mangaluru instead of Mudigere, where he was initially planning to go.  

Siddhartha reportedly asked Patil to stop the car and park it after the bridge. He came out of the black Innova (KA-03-NC-2592) and walked towards the bridge. Patil sensed trouble when Siddhartha didn’t return even after an hour, and when he tried to call him, his mobile was switched off. 

“Patil then called Siddhartha’s eldest son, who also tried to call his father. The driver later approached the police and lodged a missing complaint,” said an official source. Police have detained Patil for questioning. Patil told police that all through the drive from Bengaluru, Siddhartha was speaking on his mobile about his business and bank-related issues, and sounded very stressed.   

Also read: The hunt for the missing VG Siddhartha: What we know so far

Official sources told TNIE that they are investigating every possible angle. “Prima facie, it looks like suicide but police cannot rule out any foul play because only his driver was present at the time of the crime. He told the police that he last saw Siddhartha at 8.30pm on the bridge. The marks on the bridge are being forensically examined. They may tell the story. Siddhartha left Bengaluru around 12.30 pm on Monday. His call details records are being examined by the police,” said the source. 

The dog squad stopped midway at the bridge, indicating that Siddhartha was last seen there. According to official sources, the fall from that point of the bridge into the river is estimated to be 15-20 feet. “The Nethravati is in spate because of the monsoon. At this point, the river is 20-30 ft deep. There is no marine vegetation in the river till its fall downstream into the Arabian Sea, which is 2km from the alleged crime spot.

If Siddhartha did jump into the river, chances of his survival are abysmal, given the depth and flow of the water. It may also be difficult to spot or recover the body if it flowed downstream into the sea. The body will come afloat when it swells up, or is sighted if it is stuck in some vegetation or a rocky corner in the river,” said an official source. The teams hope to find Siddhartha by Wednesday morning, and plan to deploy sonar equipment to detect any object on the sea bed. A source said that cameras have not been of much use as the flowing water is full of silt. 

Night patrol
Through the night, watch will be kept in the river. Special searchlight will be used. And police deployed on the right and left bank of the river to check for activity in the night

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VG Siddhartha Cafe Coffee Day Foul Play suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp