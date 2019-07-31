VG Siddhartha death: Thousands throng to get glimpse of Cafe Coffee Day founder one last time

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Thousands of people had a last glimpse of the body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, who died under mysterious circumstances, on the premises of the Amalgamated Bean Company (ABC) in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

Siddhartha's body was taken for the last rites to his coffee estate at Chetanahalli in Mudigere taluk. His elder son Amartya lit the funeral pyre.

After his body was found at Netravathi river near Mangaluru, an autopsy was conducted and his body was taken to his home district Chikkamagaluru where thousands of people, including his company and estate workers and fans, were waiting to have a glimpse of his body.

Siddhartha’s mother Vasanthi Hegade, father-in-law and former chief minister S M Krishna, mother-in-law Prema, wife Malavika and sons Amarthya and Eeshan received the body.

ALSO READ | 15-20 'sorry' calls... This was VG Siddhartha's last day

Former minister U T Khader came with the body of Siddhartha from Mangaluru.

The body was kept for public view. Thousands of people queued up to offer their respects to the body.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, former ministers M B Patil, D K Shivakumar. MLA C T Ravi and others had a glimpse of the body.

Later, the body was taken to Chetanahalli in Mudigere taluk for cremation.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa said that Siddhartha was a good businessman. The incident would not have happened if his close friends or family members were with him. But the incident happened, unfortunately.

“Siddhartha was not an ordinary man but the biggest businessman. His death is a huge loss. I wish that his children would continue the business,” he said.