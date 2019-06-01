A first time for everything: Mantri Joshi raring to go  

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

HUBBALLI: For Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi, the 2019 elections have been quite fateful. Besides winning with a margin of over one lakh votes, the former BJP state president has now arrived on the national stage, being sworn in as the Minister of Parliamentary affairs, besides having the Coal and Mines portfolio as well, a big responsibility, for the first time Union Minister.

While many had predicted that Joshi would be elevated to a Minister of State (MoS) level, Modi surprised many by making him a member of his cabinet. With the onus of running Parliament now on his shoulders, Joshi is now preparing to match the challenge. “I am preparing mentally and physically to bear the responsibility,” he said.

Joshi will also be handling a portfolio which his mentor, HN Ananthkumar, had taken care of in the past. While the BJP’s humongous presence in the Lok Sabha will no doubt be a shot in the arm for Joshi, he will still have to work at reaching out to all parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament. The Coal ministry allocation will most likely benefit Karnataka as the state has been struggling with electricity production due to constant shortage of coal.

While this is undoubtedly on Joshi’s mind, he said it was too early to comment on the same. However, he agreed with the assessment. “Of course, Karnataka has always had an issue with supply of coal for power generation units. The Ministry is new to me and I don’t know its intricacies yet. I will speak after a detailed study,” he said.

How you feel of being part of Narendra Modi’s ministry?

It’s a huge responsibility. I am preparing myself mentally and physically to bear the responsibility.

Are you okay with your portfolios?

The Prime Minister has offered these portfolios only after due consideration.

How do you see yourself in the role of parliamentary affairs minister?

It is a new kind of experience as it involves coordination with floor leaders of all political parties.

What rational steps can be expected from you on being a minister of coal and mining?

The Ministry of Coal and Mines is quite new for me and I don’t know the intricacies of the ministry.

Karnataka has always had an issue on coal supply. Can a long-term solution be found?

I am aware of the issue. It will be solved once for all, as I get details on it.