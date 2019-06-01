Home States Karnataka

Mysuru gang-rape: It was a pre-planned crime, say police

Three weeks after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at Lingambudhi Palya on the outskirts of Mysuru, Kuvempunagar police have arrested three suspects involved in the case.

Published: 01st June 2019 05:32 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Three weeks after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at Lingambudhi Palya on the outskirts of Mysuru, Kuvempunagar police have arrested three suspects involved in the case. The search is on for four to five more.

Reported on May 8, the case had hit the headlines considering the severity of the crime. DCP (Law and Order) M Muthuraj who confirmed the arrests, refused to disclose their names as the case was still under investigation.

They have been arrested and taken into police custody after being produced before a court. They are being interrogated, as there is no clue yet on their accomplices, who were involved in the same, he said.

The DCP said the victim was working in a lodge and the accused knew her. They were all in good terms till they fell out in the later days. Since then, there was a running feud among them and were nursing vengeance against her. It was a pre-planned crime, he added. 

Mysuru gang-rape rape arrest

