Pejawar seer unhappy with defeat of Gowda, Kharge in Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Pejwar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha swami ji condemned the BJP leaders who are batting for change in the Constitution and said: “Architect of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar has given the best Constitution to the country.”

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the swamiji said it’s not good to insist change in the Constitution which has many salient features. Expressing displeasure over BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur who called Nathuram Godse a “patriot” winning the Lok Sabha elections, he said such people must not win the election. He also regretted the defeat of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Congress stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge. The swamiji felt that these senior leaders must have won.

“Congress-JDS came together to defeat the BJP. The move provoked Hindus to join hands resulting in the defeat of many big leaders,” he said. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must resolve Kashmir issue without harming the interest of both Hindus and Muslims, he said Article 370 is a sensitive issue and he will not say anything about it. He, however, advocated for equality among all religions.

He said Muslims enjoyed more benefits than Hindus and felt that everyone should enjoy equal rights. “I hope that the Union government will work to end disparities in the society,” he added.

Reiterating his demand for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, he said the construction of temple should be the top priority of the government and pressed for cow slaughter ban across the country.

