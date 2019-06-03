Outrage as tree stretch nurtured by Salumarada Thimmakka may face axe

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tree lovers in the city have been left shocked by the Karnataka government’s decision to widen the road between Kudur and Hulikal in Ramanagara district where about 300 trees planted and nurtured by legendary planter Salumarada Thimmakka may now face the axe.

Though the final notification on this is yet to come from the Public Works Department (PWD), these tree lovers are planning a largescale protest to save the stretch housing these trees.

Thimmakka, a recipient of the Padma award this year, shot to fame nationally after she blessed President Ram Nath Kovind during the awards ceremony. The incident was followed by an emotional tweet by the President himself in Kannada.

In the 1960s, Thimmakka started planting ficus trees on the roadside to provide shelter for the people who used that road. She nurtured the trees by herself walking many miles every day to water them. The trees are nearly 70 years old and occupy the nearly 4-km stretch between Kudur and Hulikal village.

But after their survey, PWD officials now say that their road widening project will include the stretch where Thimmakka had planted her trees and also her old house in Hilikal village.

Reacting sharply to this news, Thimmakka said that she will not allow the government to touch the trees planted by her.

On Monday, Thimmakka along with her adopted son Umesh Vanasiri are expected to meet state government leaders including Deputy CM G Parameshwara. “There is outrage after news of tree axing spread. We must not let this happen. A week ago, Thimmakka had called for massive tree planting as monsoon was nearing. But now she is shocked as the trees which were nurtured by her are expected to be removed,” he said.

Harshavardhan Sheelvant, a green activist and writer from Dharwad, called for urgent intervention by the central and state government to save tree stretch nurtured by Thimmakka.

“Legal opinion must be sought to stop the widening work. Letter-writing campaign must begin to generate awareness about the heritage trees planted by Thimmakka. There were plans to declare the tree stretch as a Heritage Site and the government must ensure that the trees are not touched, even for any kind of developmental work,” he stressed.