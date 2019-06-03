Home States Karnataka

Divya Spandana vanishes from Twitter

 In the midst of the Rahul Gandhi resignation row, actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya sparked another controversy when she first deleted all her tweets on Saturday and th

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Divya_Spandana_or_Ramya

Actor and social media cell head of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the midst of the Rahul Gandhi resignation row, actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya sparked another controversy when she first deleted all her tweets on Saturday and then proceeded to delete her Twitter account as well on Sunday, leading to speculation of her having quit her post as the head of the social media team for the Congress. 

Popular for having turned the Congress’ fortunes on social media around after she started heading the team in 2014, Ramya’s sudden decision to remove herself from social media has led to ambiguity on whether she continues to remain part of the team, as there was no official statement from the Congress or herself.  

‘Ramya is taking a temporary break’

The former MP, however, told news agencies on Sunday that their source indicating she had parted ways with Congress’ social media cell was wrong. “She has decided to take some time off social media,” said a Congress source suggesting that this could only be temporary.This is not the first time that Ramya has raised eyebrows with her social media antics. Last year, she stirred up speculations after she altered her Twitter bio to delete her position as head of AICC’s Social Media Communications, but then it returned.

In the absence of confirmation, the BJP still chose to react. “One should not just turn their backs on a challenge. She should have stood her ground and fought. It is unbecoming of a grand old party like Congress and its leaders to turn away rather than face challenges,” said Malavika Avinash, spokesperson, BJP.

After BJP’s social media campaign became a super hit in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramya took over social media operations for the AICC and has been credited with turning it around ensuring Congress’ formidable presence on social media. to counter BJP’s robust media cell and strong online presence.

In 2019, after the drubbing received by the party in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had officially announced that their leaders or members will not participate in discussions or television debates for at least a month. Ramya deactivating her account is also being seen as her following the party’s diktat but interestingly, the Congress had placed no gag orders on social media presence.

