Home States Karnataka

G Parameshwara: We will not sit idle if BJP tries to destabilise govt

Over grama vastavya, he said he is planning to seek suggestions from Congressmen to start similar visits.

Published: 04th June 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara has no apprehension towards the longevity of the JDS-Congress coalition government. On Monday, after spending over an hour with the CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday morning, he came out looking confident.

“If the BJP plans to destabilize the coalition government, we will not sit idle. We have a counter strategy in place,” Parameshwara told The New Indian Express. He further said: “Our strategy is to include two independents in the government and they will be accommodated suitably.”

Over grama vastavya, he said he is planning to seek suggestions from Congressmen to start similar visits.
The DCM further reiterated that the government will complete its full five-year term. “If the BJP has been speaking of destabilising the government, the coalition government will focus on what needs to be done to address the development issues on hand,” he added.  Responding to complaints about Bengaluru, Parameshwara said we have a four-fold plan to cover water, power, traffic and garbage issues.

“We plan to address water shortage by getting 3 TMC from Yettinahole. We will soon get about 1000 MLD of secondary treated water that could be used for washing cars, gardening etc that will be available through piped connections,” he added.

Parameshwara pointed out that solid waste management will soon be streamlined. “There were 40,000 pourakarmikas on rolls but on introduction of biometrics, we realized that there were only 16,000 workers. Garbage collection trucks were also just 2,640 in number while there were 5,000 as per records. We are streamlining all this. ”We are working on a Rs 5000 crore underground 11 KV lines to avoid the snapping of power lines when it rains,” the deputy CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Parameshwara Karnataka JDS-Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp