G Parameshwara: We will not sit idle if BJP tries to destabilise govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara has no apprehension towards the longevity of the JDS-Congress coalition government. On Monday, after spending over an hour with the CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday morning, he came out looking confident.

“If the BJP plans to destabilize the coalition government, we will not sit idle. We have a counter strategy in place,” Parameshwara told The New Indian Express. He further said: “Our strategy is to include two independents in the government and they will be accommodated suitably.”

Over grama vastavya, he said he is planning to seek suggestions from Congressmen to start similar visits.

The DCM further reiterated that the government will complete its full five-year term. “If the BJP has been speaking of destabilising the government, the coalition government will focus on what needs to be done to address the development issues on hand,” he added. Responding to complaints about Bengaluru, Parameshwara said we have a four-fold plan to cover water, power, traffic and garbage issues.

“We plan to address water shortage by getting 3 TMC from Yettinahole. We will soon get about 1000 MLD of secondary treated water that could be used for washing cars, gardening etc that will be available through piped connections,” he added.

Parameshwara pointed out that solid waste management will soon be streamlined. “There were 40,000 pourakarmikas on rolls but on introduction of biometrics, we realized that there were only 16,000 workers. Garbage collection trucks were also just 2,640 in number while there were 5,000 as per records. We are streamlining all this. ”We are working on a Rs 5000 crore underground 11 KV lines to avoid the snapping of power lines when it rains,” the deputy CM said.