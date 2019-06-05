For this bird from Western Ghats, to adapt is to survive

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 9.30am on Tuesday, traffic on Hebbal flyover was chock-a-block as usual with unbelievable fuel emission. However, unmindful of the rising air pollution, a white-cheeked barbet was feeding its young ones on a tree.



Experts and bird watchers say the presence of this bird species, which is endemic to the Western Ghats, in Bengaluru goes on to show how it has adapted to the adverse environmental conditions and deteriorating air quality.

According to research studies, the white-cheeked barbet may have displaced the brown-headed barbets in Bengaluru. Bird watchers and rescuers say it’s thriving in many areas such as Basavanagudi, Wilson Garden, Girinagar, Jayanagar and Malleswaram and areas near Lalbagh, Cubbon Park, Krishnarao Park, Yediyur, Ulsoor Lake and Sankey tank.

Range forest officer Sangamesh, who is an avid bird protector and watcher, said, “The species usually nest on Ficus in the Western Ghats and also on roadsides. It has now adapted to cities and knows how to fend for its young ones.”

A Prasanna Kumar, honorary wildlife warden, Bengaluru (Rural), said, “This species is found nowhere in the world except the Western Ghats and Bengaluru. Unfortunately, due to tree fall and felling, we had to rescue hundreds of young ones.”

Shreyas, a wildlife volunteer and rescuer of Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT), said, “Adaptation, availability of food and space are the reasons for barbets to survive in Bengaluru. Just like humans, they have adapted to the city’s deteriorating air quality. Further, they are omnivorous and thrive near lakes. However, you cannot find them in parks as these areas have been invaded

by pigeons.”