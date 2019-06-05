Home States Karnataka

For this bird from Western Ghats, to adapt is to survive

At 9.30am on Tuesday, traffic on Hebbal flyover was chock-a-block as usual with unbelievable fuel emission.

Published: 05th June 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 9.30am on Tuesday, traffic on Hebbal flyover was chock-a-block as usual with unbelievable fuel emission. However, unmindful of the rising air pollution, a white-cheeked barbet was feeding its young ones on a tree. 

Experts and bird watchers say the presence of this bird species, which is endemic to the Western Ghats, in Bengaluru goes on to show how it has adapted to the adverse environmental conditions and deteriorating air quality.

According to research studies, the white-cheeked barbet may have displaced the brown-headed barbets in Bengaluru. Bird watchers and rescuers say it’s thriving in many areas such as Basavanagudi, Wilson Garden, Girinagar, Jayanagar and Malleswaram and areas near Lalbagh, Cubbon Park, Krishnarao Park, Yediyur, Ulsoor Lake and Sankey tank.

Range forest officer Sangamesh, who is an avid bird protector and watcher, said, “The species usually nest on Ficus in the Western Ghats and also on roadsides. It has now adapted to cities and knows how to fend for its young ones.”

A Prasanna Kumar, honorary wildlife warden, Bengaluru (Rural), said, “This species is found nowhere in the world except the Western Ghats and Bengaluru. Unfortunately, due to tree fall and felling, we had to rescue hundreds of young ones.”

Shreyas, a wildlife volunteer and rescuer of Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT), said, “Adaptation, availability of food and space are the reasons for barbets to survive in Bengaluru. Just like humans, they have adapted to the city’s deteriorating air quality. Further, they are omnivorous and thrive near lakes. However, you cannot find them in parks as these areas have been invaded 
by pigeons.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp