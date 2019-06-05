Home States Karnataka

Ramalinga Reddy joins chorus against KPCC leadership

Apart from the daily fires that the Congress is busy putting out, another new explosive challenge has risen from within in the form of former minister Ramalinga Reddy, a seven-time MLA.

Published: 05th June 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from the daily fires that the Congress is busy putting out, another new explosive challenge has risen from within in the form of former minister Ramalinga Reddy, a seven-time MLA. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Reddy spoke of how the party had not cared enough for the seniors.

“These men were with the BJP just the other day and now they are being appointed ministers,” he said, referring to two independent MLAs slated for induction into the coalition government’s cabinet. 
“They said that seniors would be kept out of the cabinet but seniors like RV Deshpande, DK Shivakumar and G Parameshwara are still ministers,” he said. “You cannot selectively apply rules.” 

Chikballapur MLA Dr K Sudhakar said, “Senior leaders have sacrificed for the party, Ramalinga Reddy is not at fault.’’ JDS state president H Vishwanath termed Ramalinga Reddy a ‘gentleman’.  On Tuesday, supporters of Reddy gathered outside the state Congress office and protested, asking for him to begiven a cabinet berth. 
TNIE caught up with the senior Congress leader who answered a few quick questions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramalinga Reddy KPCC congress Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp