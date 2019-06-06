Development has stopped, Karnataka govt is dead: Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a fresh salvo against the state government, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday termed HD Kumaraswamy’s village stay program as a ‘Dombarata’ or drama. In a free-ranging talk on Wednesday, he attacked the state government on various issues. “The government is dead, even though it is living. Development has stopped and the Vidhana Soudha is empty at a time when the drought in the state is quite grim,” Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday, during a meet to felicitate 25 victorious MPs from the state.

Taking potshots at the Chief Minister, Yeddyurappa said that Kumaraswamy chose to stay for a year in a five-star hotel and now he wanted to go visit villages for a day. “He should tour drought-hit districts and offer relief instead of staying in schools as part of his program.

There is no fodder for cattle,” he said. In response to the Congress taunt that the BJP did not have a Dalit minister, Yeddyurappa said that he would take up the matter at the Centre with Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, who was present. He also in turn, challenged the Congress by asking when they would make Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, a Dalit, the Chief Minister of the state.

Yeddyurappa also spoke of the BJP starting a satyagraha against the state cabinets nod to allocating 3,227 acres of land to Jindal’s steel plant in Ballari. “The decision is a scam as the land is worth between Rs. 15 to 20 crore per acre and has been gifted by the state cabinet. This is daylight robbery. I will meet with legislators and parliamentarians to fight it,” he said adding that instead of leasing the land, the government had chosen to sell it at ‘ridiculous prices’ of a little over one lakh rupees per acre. “Even Congress leaders like HK Patil have opposed it, I will urge the Centre to not approve the sale,” he said.