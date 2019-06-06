Home States Karnataka

Only expansion, no reshuffle: Siddaramaiah on vacant Cabinet slot

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said they will soon fill-up a vacant slot in the cabinet and are not going for a ministry reshuffle. 

Published: 06th June 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said they will soon fill up a vacant slot in the cabinet and are not going for a ministry reshuffle. Stating that he will soon talk to former minister Ramalinga Reddy, the former CM told reporters: “I had told him that he will be made minister during the reshuffle. Now we are not doing the reshuffle.” “Ramalinga Reddy will get the opportunity during the reshuffle,” he said.

Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy had recently held talks with the independent MLAs. Three ministerial berths, two from JDS quota and one from the Congress quota are vacant. Meanwhile, the former CM hit out at the BJP for not inducting Dalit MPs from Karnataka in the union cabinet. Siddaramaiah’s comments drew criticism from the BJP that asked him to make Mallikarjun Kharge the CM if he really has concern for Dalits.

The BJP took to social media platforms accusing Siddaramaiah of preventing Kharge and Parameshwara from becoming Chief Ministers. Siddaramaiah said he is not against making Kharge or Parameshwara chief ministers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka congress Congress-JDS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp