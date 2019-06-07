Home States Karnataka

All is not rosy on Shiradi connecting coast to Bengaluru

FOR people travelling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, it is not an easy journey as the roads are bumpy even as the four-lane works between the two destinations are under way.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:23 AM

By Arockiaraj Johnbosco
Express News Service

MANGALURU: For people travelling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, it is not an easy journey as the roads are bumpy even as the four-lane works between the two destinations are underway. But this turns into a smooth ride as one enters Shiradi Ghat at Adda Hole with lush greenery along the stretch. 

But the looks are deceptive. At least in half a dozen places between Gundya and Kempu Hole on the Dakshina Kannada border, the retaining walls are not complete as they are temporarily made up with sandbags and covered with large plastic sheets. 

The coastal region is connected to the rest of the state through Ghat sections, namely Shiradi, Charmadi, Agumbe and Sampaje. Among them, Shiradi Ghat takes the maximum load since all vehicles from Mangaluru to the rest of state, ply along this section. 

After concretising, State Public Works Department Minister  HD Revanna inaugurated Shiradi Ghat on July 15 last year. The road was opened for heavy vehicles on November 15. Now, the river below has litlle water, but it will swell up when monsoon intensifies.

