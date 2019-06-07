Home States Karnataka

Give up power if you can't rule, Yeddyurappa tells Congress-JD(S) coalition

The former chief minister said no one has confidence that the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government would last long.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa Friday asked the Congress-JD(S) to give up power if it cannot run the government and asserted that his party would govern in case the coalition collapses and would make sure there is no mid-term polls.

The former chief minister said no one has confidence that the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government would last long.

"Kumaraswamy's son (Nikhil) has asked JD(S) workers to prepare for election. I'm saying that there won't be election at any cost. It has been just a year (since assembly elections). We (BJP) have 105 legislators, if they can, let them govern, if they can't let them give up, we will govern," Yeddyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi, he said, "There is no question of going for fresh elections for any reason. We will not agree to it. We will go to election only after five years. No one has confidence that this government will continue for long, let's wait and see".

Yeddyurappa was reacting to a video doing the rounds on social media in which Nikhil can be heard purportedly asking JD(S)workers to prepare themselves for assembly polls, saying one doesn't know when it would come.

READ| Development has stopped, Karnataka govt is dead: Yeddyurappa

Boasting about BJP's performance in the state in the Lok Sabha polls, Yeddyurappa had last week said, it would be "better" if the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state dissolves the assembly and goes for fresh polls.

However, he had subsequently retracted, saying the BJP would wait for the Congress-JD(S) government to collapse on its own due to "infighting".

Buoyed by the party's victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Yeddyurappa Friday began his three-day tour to drought-hit areas of north Karnataka, aimed at cornering the coalition government over its alleged failure in managing the situation.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly hit out at Chief Minister's scheduled 'Grama Vastvya' (overnight stay in villages) programme to make the administration more effective, and termed it as "political circus".

"Is there any meaning to CM's Grama Vastvya? Last time (in Kumaraswamy's previous tenure as CM) when he did Grama Vastvya he had promised to give Rs 1 crore to villages he visited. but he did not give. What is the situation of those villages today?" he questioned.

"Instead, the CM should visit drought-affected areas, understand the issues there and solve them, other than that staying overnight at village schools and claiming that- I'm doing Grama Vastvya. Is it necessary today? He has to question himself. People won't like it. It's a kind of political circus to shift focus of the people from core issues," he said.

Kumaraswamy is scheduled to begin his Grama Vastvya from June 21 at Gurmitkal taluk in Yadgir district. The next day, he is scheduled to be at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district.

On June 28 and 29, he will be at Sidhanur of Raichur and Bidar's Basavakalyana, respectively.

Continuing his party's opposition to the government's decision regarding the sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari at a low price, Yeddyurappa, alleging some kind of foul play in it on part of Kumaraswamy, said the BJP has planned massive protests against it on June 13, 14 and 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yeddyurappa Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp