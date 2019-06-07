Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru: Railway cops on the lookout for passenger for obscene behaviour  

The footage and photo of the man has been widely shared among the Railway Protection Force as well as Kerala Government Railway Police groups.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Railway Protection Force personnel at Mangaluru Central Railway Station are on a lookout for a man who was misbehaving during a train journey between Kasaragod and Mangaluru Central section on June 2. 

The twitter post of the man masturbating in front of a woman passenger in Chennai Mail went viral. The twitter handle @pranav0o0 (Pranav Raju) posted the video of the man behaving obscenely during the journey and sought action from railway authorities. According to the Twitter user, the woman boarded the train at Kannur and was travelling to Mangaluru Central when the incident happened.

The Indian Railway Seva responded to the tweet, asking for details of the journey. But the twitter user expressed his apprehensions that the man may have travelled in the sleeper class using an unreserved ticket. Indian Railway Seva forwarded the complaint to Railway Protection Force to act upon. RPF Inspector Manoj Kumar at Mangaluru Central said that it was a twitter complaint they are acting upon. 

They have collected the video footage from the woman passenger. The CCTV camera footage also shows the culprit taking the escalator and leaving the railway station.

 “Since there were just two passengers in the compartment, the culprit apparently took advantage of the situation and behaved obscenely,” he said. 

The footage and photo of the man has been widely shared among the Railway Protection Force as well as Kerala Government Railway Police groups. “We have not identified the culprit yet but we are looking for him,” Railway Protection Force inspector added.

Railway Protection Force obscene behaviour

