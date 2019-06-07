Home States Karnataka

Special prayers, rituals held in Karnataka to please rain god

With Karnataka reeling under drought and facing an acute shortage of drinking water, special prayers and rituals were conducted at several temples across the state on Thursday.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Water Resources Minister, along with other priests, performs special puja at Sri Rishya Shringeshwara Temple in Sringeri | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka reeling under drought and facing an acute shortage of drinking water, special prayers and rituals were conducted at several temples across the state on Thursday. Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and Muzrai Minister PT Parameshwar Naik offered special ‘puja’ and performed ‘Parjanya Japa’ at Sri Rishya Shringeshwara Temple in Sringeri. Shivakumar told reporters that special puja was conducted for rain in the state. “It is believed that prayers at Sri Rishya Shringeshwara temple bring sufficient rains,” the minister said.

The Muzrai department organised the special pujas at the temples administered by the department across the state. Shivakumar said that the state, which was badly hit by drought last year, may face a similar situation this year too. “As a precautionary measure, the government is organising puja. We prayed in the wee hours after taking blessings from the pontiff of Sringeri mutt. I have faith that there will be good rain thanks to the blessings of Lord Sri Rishya Shringeshwara.

We also offered prayers at Sharadamba temple,” the minister said. Various religious rituals were performed at different temples in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts. Parjanya homa, followed by kalashabhisheka and panchamrita abhisheka were conducted at Srikanteshwara Swamy temple in Nanjangud, Goddess Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi Hills, Trineshwara Swamy temple at Palace, Vaidyanatheswara temple at Talakad and Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Mudukuthore. The chief priest of Chamundeshwari temple Shashishekar Dixit led the prayers along with a group of priests. Tahsildar (Muzrai), Mysuru, Yatiraj S told The New Indian Express: “Apart from the prominent temples, authorities at the temples in taluk headquarters have been told to follow the suit.”

At Chamarajanagar too, similar rituals were conducted at Chamarajeshwara Swamy temple, Himavad Gopalaswamy temple in Gopalaswamy Hill and Mahadeshwara temple at Male Mahadeshwara Hills. In Mandya, prayers were offered at Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangapatna and Eshwara Temple at Arakere. Meanwhile, a group of rationalists, including E Basavaraju, staged a demonstration in Bengaluru protesting against the government decision to direct temples to conduct special pujas. They accused the government of resorting to such measures instead of making efforts to provide relief to people hit by drought.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka monsoon DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp