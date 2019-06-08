Karnataka notifies expansion of 2 protected areas, adds one new reserve  

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has notified the expansion of two protected areas and formation of a new conservation reserve in Karnataka. The notification issued on Friday had been held up for a variety of reasons, ranging from political pressure to survey and verification of the areas for inclusion. With this, a host of endangered fauna – Lion Tailed Macaques (LTMs), Leaf-Nosed Bats and other wildlife will get special protection. Now Sharavati Valley will be an exclusive wildlife sanctuary for the endangered Lion Tailed Macaques with the inclusion of the reserve forests of the Honnavara and Sagar divisions as also the Aghanashini Conservation Reserve in the districts of Uttar Kannada and Shivamogga.

With the two reserve forests having better wildlife habitat and being an important corridor for wildlife movement, there was need for special protection of these evergreen forests, forest officials say.

Further, to protect the important freshwater habitat of Myristica swamps with varied species like LTM, hornbills and others, these areas were added. The total area of the PA, which will be now called as Sharavathi Valley LTM Sanctuary, will increase to 930 sq kms but they will exclude all revenue enclosures, villages, patta lands and revenue lands.

Welcoming the notification, both forest officials and wildlife activists said it was a laborious task involving survey, verification and political hurdles. However, G Veeresh added it was a good move by the state government and will go a long way in helping habitat and wildlife protection.

Apart from LTMs, Kolar Leaf-Nosed Bats finally finds protection on Hanumanahalli Betta in Mulbagal taluk, Kolar district with this notification. Inhabiting a cave in this region, these endangered bats needed protection due to rampant quarrying and so, now has been notified as a conservation reserve. While Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary sees further expansion with addition of Munneswara range amid opposition from local legislators.