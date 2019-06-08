Home States Karnataka

Karnataka notifies expansion of 2 protected areas, adds one new reserve  

The state government has notified the expansion of two protected areas and formation of a new conservation reserve in Karnataka.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a jungle used for representational purpose only.

By Meera Bhardwaj 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government has notified the expansion of two protected areas and formation of a new conservation reserve in Karnataka. The notification issued on Friday had been held up for a variety of reasons, ranging from political pressure to survey and verification of the areas for inclusion.  With this, a host of endangered fauna – Lion Tailed Macaques (LTMs), Leaf-Nosed Bats and other wildlife will get special protection. Now Sharavati Valley will be an exclusive wildlife sanctuary for the endangered Lion Tailed Macaques with the inclusion of the reserve forests of the Honnavara and Sagar divisions as also the Aghanashini Conservation Reserve in the districts of Uttar Kannada and Shivamogga. 

With the two reserve forests having better wildlife habitat and being an important corridor for wildlife movement, there was need for special protection of these evergreen forests, forest officials say.
Further, to protect the important freshwater habitat of Myristica swamps with varied species like LTM, hornbills and others, these areas were added.  The total area of the PA, which will be now called as Sharavathi Valley LTM Sanctuary, will increase to 930 sq kms but they will exclude all revenue enclosures, villages, patta lands and revenue lands. 

Welcoming the notification, both forest officials and wildlife activists said it was a laborious task involving survey, verification and political hurdles.  However, G Veeresh added it was a good move by the state government and will go a long way in helping habitat and wildlife protection.  

Apart from LTMs, Kolar Leaf-Nosed Bats finally finds protection on Hanumanahalli Betta in Mulbagal taluk, Kolar district with this notification. Inhabiting a cave in this region, these endangered bats needed protection due to rampant quarrying and so, now has been notified as a conservation reserve. While Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary sees further expansion with addition of Munneswara range amid opposition from local legislators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
protected areas Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tunbridge Wells holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans (Photo | EPS/Atreyo Mukhopadhyay)
Tunbridge Wells da jawab nahin: Where Kapil Dev changed Indian cricket forever
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp