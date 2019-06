By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High Grounds police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly posting derogatory message against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his family.

The accused are Siddaraju and Chamaraju, both residents of Ramanagara. Police said that the accused had recorded a video in which they hurled abuses against Nikil Kumaraswamy. They also abused the entire Gowda family. Based on a complaint by the JDS secretary, they were arrested.