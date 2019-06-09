Didn’t expect vendetta politics of this scale: Sumalatha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly elected MP Sumalatha said she was surprised about the kind of vendetta politics in Mandya, especially after the recent Lok Sabha elections. “I did not know it occurs on this scale,” she told media persons at the BJP state office in Malleswaram, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

This is her maiden her first visit to the BJP office after her victory. She said people were apprehensive if powerful JDS leaders would take out their anger of not being elected on the people of the district.

“If something like this happens I am prepared for it,” she said. On being asked if certain leaders in Mandya had spoken to the people on the same, she said, “The people should take leaders who indulge in vendetta politics to task and ask such leaders to resign and elect those who will work for the people.” She said it was these people who elected them in the first place.

She said, “For major decisions I will consult the people of Mandya who voted for me. I came to thank the BJP for their support.’’

Asked if she would support the BJP she said, “The BJP won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha and the NDA won 353 seats. Why would they need support? I need the support of the Central government and their cooperation.’’