Godse talk won’t dent Gandhi’s image: Mahatma's granddaughter Sumitra

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

Recent attempts by people like Sadhvi Pragya, to praise Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, have not gone down well with most Indians, the Prime Minister included. In a rare public display of anger against one of his own, Narendra Modi went to the extent of saying that he would not forgive Pragya for her remark. But closer home, Mahatma Gandhi’s own granddaughter, a pacifist, remains unflappable. Sumitra Gandhi, a Bengalurean, served Gandhi for many years in his ashram. The former Rajya Sabha MP and daughter of his third son, Ramdas Gandhi, spoke to The New Sunday Express about the recent remarks and the furore it has created and the relevance of Gandhi today.

Some members of the Hindu Mahasabha shot at a photograph of Gandhi and called Martyr’s Day as Shaurya Divas. Your views?

(Her face tightens) Fine, let them do it if it satisfies them. It does not hurt the Mahatma one way or another, nor does it affect me. Because Mahatma Gandhi is for the countrymen. If they misbehave, it is their responsibility not the Mahatma’s.



Some say Nathuram Godse, a nationalist, was right in assassinating Mahatma Gandhi?

If that is what they feel, let it be so. We can’t monitor everyone’s thinking, when they grow up, they will themselves decide who they want to reject and who they want to accept.

You served as a parliamentarian between 1972-78? What are your views on the present parliament where the NDA has more than 350 seats?

They are representatives of our people. They are what they are, we have no business to find fault. We need to live with them, we need to understand them. They represent the aspirations of our people.

Do you identify with their thought process?

Sometimes I may not, but most often I understand their aspirations, desires and activities. They have to live their life, they cannot live your life, or my life, or Mahatma’s life, they have to live their own life. By and large a human being is just.

Your view on the youth of the country?

Younger people are interested to know more about Gandhi, They don’t know what Gandhi is. That is why I say, people should have openness. We should not impose

anything on anyone.

A large part of the Indian population is below 25 years and they do not know of Mahatma Gandhi...

He is Rashtrapitha, (Father of the Nation), he is my grandfather all right, but he is larger than that. He belongs to the whole country and in a way to the whole world. Let the country deal with him whichever way they like. I do not have any personal exclusive rights over him..

What would your message be to someone with extreme views?

I won’t tell any them anything. I have no desire to preach anything to anyone. It should be their own instinct that should guide them. I do not worry. The instinct of our young people is correct. If I tell them do this and don’t do this, then that is not fine.

You served Gandhi for many years at his ashram, what did you learn?

Essentially two important things, one is Sathya (truth) and the second is non-violence (ahimsa). Truth comes naturally to the tongue and is easier than Ahimsa. But Ahimsa is a little more difficult (Sukshma) refined. It is inside the heart, if you understand it well, you cannot even think evil about someone in your heart.

Some say Mahatma Gandhi is not relevant anymore. What do you say?

You can’t ask me that question. I am his granddaughter, so I will have lots of attachment, so I will say he is relevant. You have to ask that question to others, youngsters.

Is Gandhism relevant ?

Gandhism is the courage to speak the truth, courage to speak what you see and courage to abide by what you feel.



(Ms Sumitra Gandhi (91) is married to Prof G R Kulkarni (93), dean (rtd) IIM Ahmedabad. She has three children Sonali, Sriram, and Shrikrishna)