Veteran writer, dramatist, actor Girish Karnad passes away at 81

Some of the Jnanpith Award winner's well-known works include Hayavadana, Yayati, Tughlak, Anjumallige, Hittina Jinja Taledanda, Agni Mattu Male and Tippuvina Kanasugalu.

Veteran actor, writer Girish Karnad passed away at 81. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad (81) passed away on Monday in Bengaluru at his residence on Lavelle road. He was unwell for the last few years.

Karnad was born in Maharashtra and was multi-faceted -- a writer, scholar, playwright, director, and actor.

He made his acting debut in 1970 in the Kannada film Samskara (1970) based on writer UR Ananthamurthy's novel and directed by Pattabhirama Reddy. The movie won the first President's Golden Lotus Award for Kannada cinema. 

Vamsha Vriksha (1971) was his directorial debut. Based on a novel written by SL Bhyrappa, this film won him the National film award and was co-directed by BV Karanth.

Among his list of over 90 movies, his other well-known films in Kannada include Hayavadana (1971), Tabbaliya Neenade Magane (1977), Ondanandu Kaaladali (1978), Cheluvi, Kaadu and Kanooru Heggaditi (1999). 

He has also worked in the gangster movie Aa Dinagalu directed by KM Chaitanya. He was part of commercial films like Yaare Koogadali, Sweety Nana Jodi, Savaari 2, Rudra Tandava, Rana Vikrama and Chandrika among others. A couple of other films which he has been part of are yet to be released. He has also worked in Tamil and Telugu flicks 

Girish Karnad also had a stint in television with RK Narayan's Malgudi Days (1986-87). He also hosted a show - Science Magazine on Doordarshan.

His documentaries include one on D R Bendre, Kanaka Purandara (on the Kannada poets Kanaka Dasa and Purandaradasa) and another on the Sufism and Bhakti movement.

The actor has also worked in Hindi films. He directed Utsav (1984), a critically acclaimed film which was an adaptation of the Sanskrit play Mrichchakatika.

Girish Karnad with former Karnataka CM S Bangarappa (Image Courtesy: Information Department, Karnataka Government)

His other Hindi films include Nishaant, Manthan, Swami, Pukar, Meri Jung, Iqbal, Dor, Tasveer and Aashayein.

He also appeared in the Salman Khan starrers Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Image Courtesy: Information Department, Karnataka Government

He is survived by his wife Saraswathi, son Raghu Karnad and daughter Radha Karnad. His last rites will be conducted at the Kalpalli crematorium in the afternoon with no rituals. As per his wishes, it will be a private funeral. 

There will be no display of his body at his apartment, family sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, condolences continue to pour in from his many fans and well-wishers across the world. 

