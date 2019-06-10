Mysuru dedicates park to yoga enthusiasts

Home States Karnataka

While the country gets ready for Yoga Day on June 21, a park in the city has turned into a perfect spot for yoga enthusiasts.

Yoga Udhyanavana or Yoga Park at Ramakrishna Nagar ‘E’ and ‘F’ Block in Mysuru

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: While the country gets ready for Yoga Day on June 21, a park in the city has turned into a perfect spot for yoga enthusiasts. It is called Yoga Udayanavana or Yoga Park, in Ramakrishna Nagar ‘E’ and ‘F’ blocks here. The park is meant to promote the exercise. It has been 12 years and the number of yoga enthusiasts are on the rise.

While it is common to see most enthusiasts heading to dedicated schools to learn the art in the morning, what is more common in this park is that amateurs practice the exercise with the help of experts for free. After finishing their morning stroll, they practice various poses under the shade of two pergolas. It is a common sight to see people bending and stretching inside the pergola early in the morning in the park.

For those who prefer taking a walk before yoga, a dedicated walking path has also been built. A separate area has been earmarked for children, where they can play, he said.

Inspired by this park, pergolas are being built in most other parks in the vicinity for yoga enthusiasts.

