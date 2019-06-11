Home States Karnataka

Along with Ananthamurthy, Karnad popularised Kannada

Girish Karnad can be termed as a multi-linguistic talent from India, who gave Kannada a special place in the international forums.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Sarjoo Katkar
Express News Service

Girish Karnad can be termed as a multi-linguistic talent from India, who gave Kannada a special place in the international forums. He along with writer Dr U R Ananthamurthy popularised Kannada write-ups, stories and plays at global level. Even today, international writers respect Kannada writings, all thanks to the works of Karnad.

Karnad was a lead actor in the movie ‘Sanskar’, a controversial novel by U R Ananthamurthy, which raised questions over Brahminical values in those days. Another lead role in the movie was played by writer P Lankesh.

Before he entered into the movie field, Karnad was instrumental in conducting plays in Dharwad. When he started writing plays, he threw open a new world of history and mythology to modern readers. Most of his writings were based on these two themes. He even tried to write his own plays, but they did not become as popular as his other writings.

Karnad’s plays were translated into most of the languages. During 1996, we had organised a week-long Karnad’s Play Festival in Belagavi, which had got great response from audiences. In fact, Karnad himself had come down to inaugurate the festival. During 2000, myself along with Girish Karnad and U R Ananthamurthy were chosen by the Government of Karnataka to lead a delegation from the state to attend the World Kannada Meet held in Huston in USA.

Many are not aware that Girish did his masters in Mathematics. His interest in theatre made him write wonderful plays for the Kannada literature. Through his writings, he brought universal respect for Kannada. We used to call him as Satyajit Ray of Karnataka as in some of the pictures, he resembled the great director from West Bengal.

During his last years he was criticised for his views over some issues. He never cared for anyone and did what he felt right. He had some respiratory issues and had to carry oxygen with him all the time. The Kannada literary world has lost of its brightest starts.

(The author is a journalist and friend of Girish Karnad)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girish Karnad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp