Home States Karnataka

Karnad, a man ahead of his time, says Chaitanya

Chaitanya’s father, K Maralasiddappa, was acquainted with Karnad and Chaitanya was offered the role of an assistant director when he went to meet Karnad.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Late Girish Karnad (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: His documentary on Karnad took the internet by storm. For director KM Chaitanya, his association with Karnad began back in 1996 when he travelled to Mumbai, fresh out of university, in search of a job.

Chaitanya’s father, K Maralasiddappa, was acquainted with Karnad and Chaitanya was offered the role of an assistant director when he went to meet Karnad. “We did two television serials together and then a feature film Kanooru Heggadathi,” Chaitanya said.

When Karnad won the Jnanapeetha award, Chaitanya was asked to fill in for him as director. He was only 23 years old. “Karnad was a mathematics student from Oxford. He brought an unmatched rigour in the structure of his plays. There was great ideological clarity which he interpreted for modern India,” Chaitanya said while taking the example of Tughlaq.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girish Karnad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp