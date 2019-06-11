Home States Karnataka

Sombre mood as Girish Karnad cremated, family keeps funeral simple 

The ceremony was held amid much security, restricting entry to just the close family members.

Published: 11th June 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Family members surround the mortal remains of the noted actor-filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad before his last rites in Bengaluru, on 10 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Family members surround the mortal remains of the noted actor-filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad before his last rites in Bengaluru, on 10 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girish Karnad was cremated on Monday, surrounded by his family and friends, with almost no pomp and ceremony. Members of the theatre fraternity went to pay their last respects. Karnad’s residence on Lavelle Road was restricted to a select few, while others were asked to come to the crematorium to pay their respects.

Poets Jayant Kaikini and KS Nissar Ahmed, and theatre artiste-writer Zafer Mohiuddin, as well as Arjun Sajnani, who is working on Karnad’s last play titled Road to Talikota, were present at his residence.
Later, the body was taken to the Kalpalli crematorium in Byappanahalli and mourners visited up to 2 pm when the cremation took place. The ceremony was held amid much security, restricting entry to just the close family members.

“In Karnataka, there have been three extraordinary people — Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Shivaram Karanth and Girish Karnad. Interestingly, they all came from the coast, which meant they were open to English, Kannada, Konkani, Christians, Muslims,” said historian Ramachandra Guha, to select media persons.

Mourners stayed back for about an hour before the last remains of Karnad were taken out. The family kept the funeral as simple as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girish Karnad Karnad Girish Karnad cremation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp