‘I eat, you too eat,’ BJP, JDS Twitter war over IMA Jewels fraud

BENGALURU: The IMA Jewels fraud has got a political touch with parties having a free-for-all on Twitter. Even as thousands of investors filed complaints against founder Mansoor Khan, BJP posted a photo of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy sharing a meal with the accused.

“& when ‘I eat, you too eat’ is a way of life in @JanataDal_S, frauds like Mohammed Mansoor Khan tend to eat, loot & scoot. Btw @hd_kumaraswamy’s biryani day with frauds speaks a lot about acceptance. Must be tough acknowledging it. Isn’t it”, tweeted BJP, posting a photo of the CM with the accused. The tweet was shared 300 times and liked by 1,000.

It's sad that @BJP4Karnataka stoops low again to misguide and demean by using an old picture out of context. This has always been the BJP troll strategy. #IMAfraud is a serious issue and the culprits will be punished. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 11, 2019

JDS, as well as Kumaraswamy, were quick to respond. “It’s sad that @BJP4Karnataka stoops low again to misguide and demean by using an old picture out of context. This has always been the BJP troll strategy. #IMAfraud is a serious issue and the culprits will be punished,” Kumaraswamy responded.

Not the one to back down, BJP chose to hit back. “Good to know you have known this fraud for a long time. Should help you catch him soon. Your job is to catch the fraudster & not cry victim on Twitter. Get your priorities right” BJP said. Congress, however, chose to keep mum. Congress leaders met Kumaraswamy and Home Minister M B Patil insisting on a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the fraud case.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Zameer Ahmed, legislators Rizwan Arshad and N A Haris led a delegation urging for money to be returned to investors. Rizwan Arshad, who recently lashed out at Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig, accusing him of sabotaging elections, had taken to Twitter even on Monday when the news of the scam broke out.

“Massive scam of #IMAJewels has come to light & hard earned money of thousands of people hangs in the balance. I urge the state govt to conduct a thorough investigation & take strictest of actions against the people behind this,” he tweeted. His tweet drew attention in the backdrop of accused Mansoor Khan holding Baig responsible.

Is meeting with Naqvi, Baig’s first step to switching sides?

Bengaluru: Congress leader R Roshan Baig’s recent meeting with Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has got the rumour mills working. Word is that Baig is on his way to joining BJP. Photographs of the meeting went viral on WhatsApp.

recently lambasting his party leaders had many wondering when he would quit the Congress. However, sources close to Baig said, “He is a disciplined soldier of the party. Why would he join the BJP?’’

Naqvi told TNIE, “These rumours are untrue. He was here to meet me on some Hajj-related work because he is the chairman of the Haj Committee."