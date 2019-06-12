Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Priest, villagers held for parading man naked inside temple

A case has been filed against the priest and some villagers, while other accused remain absconding.

Caste violence, dalit

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By ANI

CHAMARAJANAGAR (Karnataka): A man belonging to the Scheduled Caste was paraded naked at Shaneshwara Temple in Gundlupete by priest and villagers who alleged that he intended to destroy the idols.

The incident occurred on June 3. Speaking about the incident, Chandrappa, a priest at Shaneshwara Temple said, "When he came, I gave him water. He wanted to come to the temple. I called him but suddenly he held my collar and started abusing me without any reason. When he had come to the temple he had no clothes on, we gave him a lungi. He is not mentally fit it seems."

Later on, the police registered a case on the complaint of victim's cousin Kantha Raju, under sections 143, 147, 395, 323, 342 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

A priest and a villager in connection with the case have been arrested, while other accused remain absconding.

TAGS
Scheduled Caste Karnataka Man paraded naked in temple

