Home States Karnataka

Belagavi: BCom student scores 101 marks out of 100

When the results were announced a few days ago,  Shailashree Sanvaganva was shocked to see she had scored 101 marks in the subject.

Published: 13th June 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  One would think that the scoring 100% marks in exams is a rare and almost impossible feat, but this sixth semester BCom student from K A Lokapur College in Athani, has scored 101 marks in Modern Auditing and Practices. Rani Chennamma University (RCU) not only gave the student 101  marks after final evaluation,  but also uploaded the student's marks card online.  

When the results were announced a few days ago,  Shailashree Sanvaganva was shocked to see she had scored 101 marks in the subject. She had scored 70% overall in the sixth-semester exams, securing 2,465 marks out of the total 4,400. However, when she showed her parents that she had scored 101 marks, they met the college's principal to find out what had happened. 

On learning their mistake, RCU officials quickly took down her marks card, but did not post her real marks. Even after repeated attempts to download the fresh marks card, Shailashree was unsuccessful. Though she is happy to have passed with distinction, her real marks are still a mystery. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rani Chennamma University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp