Belagavi: BCom student scores 101 marks out of 100

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: One would think that the scoring 100% marks in exams is a rare and almost impossible feat, but this sixth semester BCom student from K A Lokapur College in Athani, has scored 101 marks in Modern Auditing and Practices. Rani Chennamma University (RCU) not only gave the student 101 marks after final evaluation, but also uploaded the student's marks card online.

When the results were announced a few days ago, Shailashree Sanvaganva was shocked to see she had scored 101 marks in the subject. She had scored 70% overall in the sixth-semester exams, securing 2,465 marks out of the total 4,400. However, when she showed her parents that she had scored 101 marks, they met the college's principal to find out what had happened.

On learning their mistake, RCU officials quickly took down her marks card, but did not post her real marks. Even after repeated attempts to download the fresh marks card, Shailashree was unsuccessful. Though she is happy to have passed with distinction, her real marks are still a mystery.