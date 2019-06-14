Crocodile attacks man, kin perform last rites with clothes

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Unable to find the body of a 75-year-old man who was reportedly killed by a crocodile on the banks of the Krishna river, his family has gone ahead and performed last rites with the footwear and clothes he had left behind before entering the river, at Nayanegali near Rampur.

On June 6, Hanamappa Halvar, a farmer and resident of Nayanegali village, entered the river to offer prayers in the morning. A crocodile pounced on him and dragged him into the river, according to sources.

The victim’s family found out about the incident only two days later, when a villager said he saw Halvar’s footwear on the banks. Members of a mutt there where Havar usually prayed told his family that he did not turn up to the mutt for the last two days. After the family alerted the police, search operations were launched.

During the search, rescuers found another unidentified body, but Havar’s was not to be seen. On the second day of the search, the rescue team found a piece of cloth worn by Halvar. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prashuram Manuguli, police inspector, said, “As soon as the family informed us about the incident, we launched a search operation, but failed to find the body even after two days. With permission from the family, we suspended the operation.

The number of crocodile attacks is increasing in this region - the Forest Department has to find a way to curb it.”Halvar is survived by his wife and five children.