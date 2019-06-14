Farmers to join BJP protest

By Express News Service

BELLARY: The farmers of Thorangallu, Sultanpura and Kurekoppa are planning a protest along with the BJP leaders on June 17 against the government’s decison to sell land to JSW steel plant. The farmers have stepped up their agitation and will the protest against the company in large numbers. “We have decided to agitate against the company. We want more compensation or return of our lands,” said Katiganal Sharanappa, a local farmer leader here.

The villagers, under the aegis of local BJP leaders, will be urging the government to reconsider its decision regarding the land allocation. “We will demand them to return the land to the farmers as they have failed to abide by the conditions of providing employment or developing the surrounding villages,” said Raghavendra, a BJP leader from Sandur.

“Even after the court’s intervention, all that has been given to the farmers is an ex-gratia of Rs 15,000 per acre. Let them give us a market value for our land,” said Kodal Mallanagouda, a farmer here.