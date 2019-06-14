Home States Karnataka

Here, Muslim women pray to Hanuman seeking good rain

Residents of Ron in Gadag district are known to perform a wide variety of rituals to please the rain Gods each summer to quench their thirst.

Published: 14th June 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

The women performing pooja at the temple in Gadag district | express

By Raghottam Koppar 
Express News Service

GADAG: Residents of Ron in Gadag district are known to perform a wide variety of rituals to please the rain Gods each summer to quench their thirst. This year, a group of Muslim women in Srinagar locality performed anointment rituals for the Hanuman idol at the Maruti Temple to appease the rain Gods.

The event happened last week, but it came to the light after the photo became viral on social media three days later. The residents of Srinagar came to Maruti temple on Saturday saying that they have come to worship God for better rain in the coming days. Other residents welcomed their move and joined them in the worship.

Ramzanabhi Badin, a resident said, “We have not received good rains for the last 4-5 years. Earlier, people used to live in harmony and they had respect for each others’ rituals and traditions. Now, the generation is moving away from these traditions. If we maintain communal harmony, God will bless us ... so we visited Maruti temple and performed poojas.”

Another resident, Katunabhi Mugali said, “We also want to give a message that all Gods are same and we are here to perform rituals not only to the idol but also to the whole temple premises.”Another resident Meenakshi Shivashimpi said, “When they expressed their wish to worship in the Hanuman temple, we were happy and took them to the temple and performed a special pooja. Such new steps will be a catalyst for the betterment of society and now we are happy that the news has gone viral.” 

TAGS
Muslim women monsoon Hanuman

Comments(1)

  • Dugaprasad mk
    A welcoming gesture for communal harmony
    23 hours ago reply
