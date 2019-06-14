Home States Karnataka

IMA Jewels founder fled to UAE on June 8 evening, say police

Investigations into the whereabouts of Mansoor confirmed that he had left the country.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (Photo | Video screengrab)

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (Photo | Video screengrab)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Mohammed Mansoor Khan, managing director of IMA Jewels, who is alleged to have cheated thousands of investors of an estimated Rs 2,000 crore, fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 8 at 8.45 pm on board an Emirates flight, from Kempegowda International Airport, a senior police official confirmed to TNIE.

Investigations into the whereabouts of Mansoor confirmed that he had left the country.

After Mansoor’s audio clip went viral on WhatsApp, saying that he was committing suicide and accusing an MLA of cheating him of Rs 400 crore, there was speculation on his whereabouts though some even suspected that he had killed himself.

However, a senior police official said, “Our investigations and interrogation have proved that he fled the country around 8.45 pm on June 8. We cannot disclose further details.”Interestingly, there has been a transaction of nearly Rs 19 crore from the IMA account to his personal account, before he fled. Sources said the money was obtained by liquidating most of the gold and diamonds in his shops into cash.

Commercial Street police, with whom the first complaint was registered, handed over the case files to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The custody of seven arrested directors was also given to the SIT, and the team will start official interrogation from Friday. Meanwhile, the seven arrested directors reportedly claimed ignorance and also said that they were not aware of Mansoor’s financial transactions. They allegedly revealed that they were asked to convert some jewels into cash and that they had deposited about Rs 19 crore into his account. 

IMA scam: Cops seize passports of all seven directors

Police have seized the passports of all the seven directors to prevent them from fleeing the country. Meanwhile, two cars — a Jaguar and a Range Rover — belonging to Mansood were reportedly seized at KIA on Wednesday.Complaints against IMA Jewels have not stopped coming in, and have now reached about 27,000 across the state. Help desks have been set up in several cities, including Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. “Complaints have not stopped coming in. Every hour, there is one or other complaint. Their stories are sad. But it’s unfortunate that they believed in something like this,” said an investigating officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA jewels Mohammed Mansoor Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp