Home States Karnataka

Karnataka gets strict mobile tower policy

Launches land and building plan approval system and one-stop portal for all citizen services

Published: 14th June 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Minister UT Khader addresses the mediapersons at the launch of one-stop online portal for all citizen services, in Bengaluru on Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for urban development UT Khader on Thursday said that the state government has chalked out a mobile tower policy to come down heavily on unauthorised towers across Karnataka. He said that the government order for the mobile tower policy was issued last week and all those who do not adhere to the rules, will now have to fall in line. Citing an example, he said mobile towers will have to be at least 50 metres away from educational institutions. If not, they will have to change their location.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the launch of the land and building plan approval system, and one-stop online portal for all citizen services. This is the only state in India to have one portal for all services and uniform policies for all districts. Khader said that by going online, there will be more transparency and accountability. The government will be able to know how much the exchequer should get and how much has been lost out.

Khader said that under the policy, the government will also ascertain how many towers are there, the radiation generated and how many are genuine. There is an estimated figure that there are one lakh towers in Bengaluru, but it needs to be verified. 

He also said that the government was coming out with a paying guest policy. This was because there are many instances where the tag of residence, commercial activities are given. Property tax for residential properties is paid, while in PG accommodation, people are staying in improper facilities. All this will now 
be regulated.

He said that a policy for heritage buildings is also being brought in to protect them. The buildings will also have to follow the energy conservation buildings code, green building and smart building concepts. 
He also pointed that it had been observed that there are many architects giving directions and building codes. All architects and civil engineers will have to get registered with the newly launched portal. 

NEW POLICY PROCESS 
Online submission of all property related cases
Integration of documents from Kaveri, RERA, etc.
Integration of all 118 websites, including urban development, BBMP
Online payment, and check online status of files
Computer verification of CAD drawing files

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka mobile tower UT Khader

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp