Karnataka gets strict mobile tower policy

BENGALURU: Minister for urban development UT Khader on Thursday said that the state government has chalked out a mobile tower policy to come down heavily on unauthorised towers across Karnataka. He said that the government order for the mobile tower policy was issued last week and all those who do not adhere to the rules, will now have to fall in line. Citing an example, he said mobile towers will have to be at least 50 metres away from educational institutions. If not, they will have to change their location.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the launch of the land and building plan approval system, and one-stop online portal for all citizen services. This is the only state in India to have one portal for all services and uniform policies for all districts. Khader said that by going online, there will be more transparency and accountability. The government will be able to know how much the exchequer should get and how much has been lost out.

Khader said that under the policy, the government will also ascertain how many towers are there, the radiation generated and how many are genuine. There is an estimated figure that there are one lakh towers in Bengaluru, but it needs to be verified.

He also said that the government was coming out with a paying guest policy. This was because there are many instances where the tag of residence, commercial activities are given. Property tax for residential properties is paid, while in PG accommodation, people are staying in improper facilities. All this will now

be regulated.

He said that a policy for heritage buildings is also being brought in to protect them. The buildings will also have to follow the energy conservation buildings code, green building and smart building concepts.

He also pointed that it had been observed that there are many architects giving directions and building codes. All architects and civil engineers will have to get registered with the newly launched portal.

NEW POLICY PROCESS

Online submission of all property related cases

Integration of documents from Kaveri, RERA, etc.

Integration of all 118 websites, including urban development, BBMP

Online payment, and check online status of files

Computer verification of CAD drawing files