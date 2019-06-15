Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy seeks Centre's early nod for Mekedatu project on Cauvery river

Kumaraswamy, also asked the Centre to notify orders issued by both the tribunals on usage of its share of water from Mahadayi and Krishna rivers.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy meets Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy meets Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi (Photo | Twitter/ H D Kumaraswamy)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought early nod for the proposed Rs 5,912-crore reservoir in Mekedatu on the Cauvery river.

Kumaraswamy, also asked the Centre to notify orders issued by both the tribunals on usage of its share of water from Mahadayi and Krishna rivers. "In the meeting, the Union minister has assured that a gazette notification on Mahadayi and Krishna river water will be issued after discussion with state governments concerned," an official statement said.

The Krishna River Water Disputes Tribunal-II has allocated 166 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water to the state for irrigation and other purpose, while the Mahadayi River Water Disputes Tribunal has allocated 13.2 TMC of water to Karnataka.

ALSO READ| Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy meets PM Modi to seek funds in tackling drought

Kumaraswamy said the state has not been able to use the allocated Krishna water in the absence of a gazette notification.

He said the state has not been able to take up a project to build a canal across Kalasa and Banduri, two tributaries of the Mahadayi river, to divert 7.56 TMC of water to the Malaprabha river in order to improve drinking water supply to Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts.

Talking about Mekedatu project, the Karnataka chief minister said that there was no need to seek consent from Tamil Nadu for the proposed project.

The Karnataka government has already submitted a detailed project report (DPR) on Mekedatu project to the Central Water Commission, which aims to reduce the spillage of surplus water to sea and help meet drinking water needs of Bengaluru, which is located 110 km from Mekedatu in Kanakpura taluk, Ramanagara district, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna River Water Disputes Tribunal Mahadayi River Water Disputes Tribunal Gajendra Singh Shekhawat HD Kumaraswamy Cauvery river Mekedatu reservoir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp