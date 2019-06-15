Siddaramaiah moves MLA Shankar in Karnataka cabinet to checkmate friend-turned-foe AH Vishwanath

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Friday’s induction of independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh is sure to put JDS State President AH Vishwanath in a quandary as he was unsuccessful in securing a spot, while not withdrawing his recent resignation from the party post as well.

The induction of Shankar, a Kuruba and Nagesh, a Dalit could well be Siddaramaiah’s last laugh in the ugly spat between him and Vishwanath, once friends turned foes.

With this move, Siddaramaiah proved that he has absolute control over both parties, while nudging Vishwanath out of the picture.

His maneuvering paid off as he was able to convince HD Kumaraswamy to induct Shankar and Nagesh, despite pressure from seniors.

While some may term it a strategic move to ensure the Government has the required numbers in the state assembly, there can be no doubt that the choice was also a message sent by Siddaramaiah to his detractors, including Vishwanath, who had endorsed the attacks made by Roshan Baig on Siddaramaiah.

Choosing Shankar, a Kuruba, will also make it hard for Vishwanath to attack the choice.

Sources said that a few leaders in the JDS, prevailed upon Kumaraswamy to not induct Vishwanath, fearing that Siddaramaiah would pull the rug out from under the Government.