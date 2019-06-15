Home States Karnataka

Stalker shoots Karnataka school teacher dead before killing self

A school teacher, who was waiting for a school bus at Balele bus stop in South Kodagu, was shot dead by an alleged stalker on Friday morning.

Published: 15th June 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A school teacher, who was waiting for a school bus at Balele bus stop in South Kodagu, was shot dead by an alleged stalker on Friday morning. The stalker later shot himself to death, a few feet away from the bus stop. The incident took place around 8.15 am close to the Balele police substation.

The victim, Aadengada Asha Kaveramma (45), a widow who was a teacher at Gonikoppal Lions School, was shot by Machimada Jagadeesh (55) on her right arm and head from 20 feet away from a coffee estate.

The killer used a single-barrel gun, and the victim died on the spot.

Jagadeesh later pulled the trigger on himself, sustaining injuries in the neck. He died on the spot as well. People found Asha lying in a pool of blood, and tried to shift her to a hospital, but she had died by then.

Ponnampet police rushed to spot and during a search operation for the killer, they found the dead body of Jagadeesh lying 20 feet away from the murder spot.

Asha had lost her husband nearly two years back and is survived by two daughters, who are pursuing their studies in Bengaluru. Jagadeesh had lost his wife two years back and is survived by a daughter.

It is said that Jagadeesh had been stalking Asha for a long time. When Asha ignored him, he had morphed her photo and included them in a porn film.

A complaint in this regard had been registered by Asha at Ponnampet police station earlier and Jagadeesh was in custody for nearly a month.

Following this, Jagadeesh allegedly misbehaved with Asha’s maid and a second case was registered against him recently at Ponnampet police station.

Following these police interrogations and arrests, Jagadeesh is said to have sworn openly to kill Asha. After this, CCTVs were installed at Asha’s house. Police confirmed that a Jamma registered single-barrel gun was used in the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder Jilted lover Madikeri crime crime against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp